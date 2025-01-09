For those who might not recall, the 2011 auction was the first mega auction after the inaugural three-year cycle (2008-2010) had concluded

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the IPL 2011 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi (Pic: AFP)

The 2011 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction marked a pivotal moment in the history of the league. Now 14 years later, it is still widely considered the most significant auction in IPL history.

The auction saw some of cricket's biggest names, including Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders), AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore), and Yuvraj Singh (Pune Warriors), among others, find new homes. However, the most talked-about signing of the day was that of Rohit Sharma.

For those who might not recall, the 2011 auction was the first mega auction after the inaugural three-year cycle (2008-2010) had concluded. With two new teams entering the fray, there was a complete overhaul of squads, and many prominent players were not retained by their original franchises.

Among the star acquisitions, the signing of Rohit by Mumbai Indians (MI) stood out, not just because of the player’s immense potential, but because of the price tag that came with him.

Woah! That's a surprisingly high price! @mipaltan buy Rohit Sharma for 2 million dollars! — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 8, 2011

After a fierce bidding war, MI secured the Indian batter for a staggering 2 million dollars (approximately Rs. 9.2 crore), making him one of the most expensive players of the auction. At the time, the decision raised eyebrows, especially after MI had narrowly missed out on signing Yuvraj, who was snapped up by Pune Warriors for 1.8 million dollars (approximately Rs. 8.28 crore).

KKR's playful mockery of MI’s bid

Interestingly, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who were also in the race for Rohit, couldn't help but have a bit of fun with MI's winning bid. On social media, KKR posted a tongue-in-cheek remark: "Woah! That's a surprisingly high price! @mipaltan buy Rohit Sharma for 2 million dollars!"

At the 2011 auction, Rohit was the fourth most expensive player, following Gambhir (2.4 million dollars or Rs. 11.4 crore), and Yusuf Pathan/Robin Uthappa (2.1 million dollars or Rs. 9.66 crore). Despite the initial skepticism, Rohit’s acquisition turned out to be a game-changing move for MI and the IPL at large.

Rohit Sharma: From bidding war to IPL legend

Rohit led MI to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020), making him the joint-most successful captain in IPL history, alongside MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who has also won five IPL titles.

Rohit’s achievements with MI go beyond the IPL, as he captained the franchise to victory in the 2013 Champions League Twenty20. His personal contributions have also been invaluable, as of now, he is the highest run-scorer for MI, with 5,731 runs in 221 IPL matches, averaging 29.69 with two centuries to his name.

With this year's IPL fast approaching, Rohit continues to be a key figure for Mumbai Indians. He was retained by the five-time champions for a salary of Rs. 16.3 crore.