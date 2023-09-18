Breaking News
India, England top favourites for WC, feel Sanga, Morgan

Updated on: 18 September,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Kumar Sangakkara and Eoin Morgan

Former cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Eoin Morgan picked Team India as the hot favorite to win the ICC World Cup at home.


Talking to Sky Sports, both the ex-cricketers said India is at their best with their perfect combination of players. It’s going to be very tough to beat India in home conditions. “I think England and India are going to be top favourites, I saw Sri Lanka play the last game and how they played throughout the Asia Cup, so they could be challenging for a playoff position, once you’re in the playoffs, you’re a game away. You have a good day, you could be in the final,” said Sangakkara.


Also Read: Asia Cup final 2023 | 'Hardik gives balance to the team, vital for India in WC:' Sanjay Bangar


England’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan highlighted the presence of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya. “Having Hardik Pandya fit and being able to bowl five and six overs of the quality bowling really does in my eyes make them probably my favourite,” he concluded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

