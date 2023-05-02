Sangakkara hails 'lone ranger' Jaiswal, predicts possible international call-up

It is his ability to read the game perfectly and showcase intent in every match he plays, reckons RR’s Director of Cricket—former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara

Yashasvi Jaiswal during his 124 against MI on Sunday. Pic/Atul Kamble

What makes Rajasthan Royals’s (RR) Mumbai-based opener Yashasvi Jaiswal a special batsman?

It is his ability to read the game perfectly and showcase intent in every match he plays, reckons RR’s Director of Cricket—former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

Kumar Sangakkara

On Sunday, Jaiswal, 21, was the lone RR batter to dominate the proceedings against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, scoring 124 off just 62 balls. His innings was laced with 16 fours and eight sixes. Out of team’s total of 212-7, he scored 124. The team’s second-highest run-getter was Jaiswal’s opening partner Jos Buttler, who scored 18 off 19 balls.

Despite Jaiswal’s gallant effort, the RR bowlers failed to defend a big total and lost by six wickets.

Trusting his ability, reading the game and situation really well is what Sangakkara appeared most impressed about.

This is Jaiswal’s fourth IPL year with RR and he has got better with every season—40 runs in three games in 2020 and 249 from 10 games the next year. In 2022, he managed 258 runs from 10 games. He is second in the runs charts this season with 428 from nine games.

“He [Jaiswal] is not just extremely talented, but really hardworking too. He spends a lot of time in preparation, working on his game. Yash has a long way to go not just with us, but also internationally. He needs to keep working hard, keep producing runs and keep knocking on the [selectors’] door,” remarks Sangakkara.