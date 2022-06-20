India eves arrive in Sri Lanka for limited overs series

Without senior players like Mithali Raj, and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, a young Indian team will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals at Pallekele and Dambulla respectively

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/PTI

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team arrived on Sunday for its limited overs tour of Sri Lanka, beginning on June 23.

Without senior players like Mithali Raj, who has announced her retirement, and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, a young Indian team will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals at Pallekele and Dambulla respectively.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) welcomed the visiting team, coached by Ramesh Powar, on its arrival and also posted pictures and visuals on its social media handles.Prior to its departure, the Indian team underwent a camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and also interacted with NCA head VVS Laxman. According to Harmanpreet, the tour was a great opportunity to build the team.

