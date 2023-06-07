India eye high-five show from their stars

Ahead of today's WTC final at The Oval, mid-day.com looks at Indian players who can carry their IPL form into the summit clash against Australia

Shubman Gill during India's practice session at Arundel Cricket Club, England, recently. Pic/Getty Images

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill had been in form of his life during the recently-concluded IPL. The Orange Cap winner amassed 890 runs in 17 matches at an impressive average of 59.33 which included three centuries and four half-centuries. Gill, who has scored 128 in his last Test match against Australia, earlier this year, will look to continue his fine form against the same opponent at The Oval.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be itching to make a big impact against Australia after failing to deliver in the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand at Southampton. The then India skipper got a good start, scoring 44, in the first innings. He however, failed to convert it into a big score. The right-handed batsman managed just 13 in the second innings as India went on to lose the game by eight wickets. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener scored back-to-back tons in his last two IPL matches and the Australians are well aware that Kohli has an ability to score big runs to put them out of the game.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja smashing 10 runs off the last two balls in the final that handed MS Dhoni & Co their fifth IPL title, is still fresh in the minds of Chennai Super Kings’s fans. Jadeja is a master in all three disciplines—batting, bowling and fielding—which makes him one of the best all-rounders in India. The left-arm spinner played a pivotal role for CSK with the ball, claiming 20 wickets in 16 matches, and was effective with the bat too, scoring 190 runs in 12 innings at an impressive strike rate of 142.85.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami will be leading the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. The GT right-arm medium pacer will be confident of putting up a solid show against Australia after impressing one and all by ending IPL-16 as the highest wicket-taker—28 wickets in 17 matches—to win the Purple Cap Award.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed iraj has been one of the most impactful bowlers for RCB this season, claiming 19 wickets in 14 games at a decent economy rate of 7.52. The right-arm pacer played a crucial role in RCB's big win in a must-win victory over Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, claiming 1-10 off two overs and 1-17 off four overs respectively.