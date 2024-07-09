India eye improved bowling show in final T20I vs Proteas

In both the matches, the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as South Africa amassed 189-9 and 177-6 respectively.

Shreyanka Patil conceded 1-37 during the 2nd T20I v SA in Chennai on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Desperate to level the three-match series after the second game was washed out, India would hope weather doesn’t play spoilsport, besides eyeing a much-improved bowling effort in the final women’s T20I against South Africa here on Tuesday.

India are trailing the three-match series 0-1 after losing the opener by 12 runs. Their problems compounded after the second game here on Sunday was washed out. And with 30 to 40 per cent of rain forecast for Tuesday, the Indians are left on the mercy of weather gods.

In both the matches, the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as South Africa amassed 189-9 and 177-6 respectively. Barring Pooja Vastrakar, who picked up two wickets each in both the games, and spinner Deepti Sharma, most of the Indian bowlers failed to shine against the Proteas.

Renuka Singh leaked runs in the first game and was subsequently replaced by Sajeevan Sajana in the second T20I, but the latter also didn’t her cause. Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav picked up a wicket each on Sunday, but continued to leak runs. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would want her bowlers to pull up their socks with the series at stake.

‘Hardworking Chetry has a great attitude’

Indian women’s cricket team fielding coach Munish Bali lauded debutant Uma Chetry for her fielding skills. Chetry inflicted a stumping off Deepti Sharma’s bowling to get rid of a well-settled Tanzim Brits. “During the Test, she fielded for around 70-80 overs—she is a brave girl,” he said. “Standing at the short-leg is not easy. She got hit by the ball, but she stood there in pain. She has great attitude and is a truly hard-working cricketer,” he added.

