Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India eye improved bowling show in final T20I vs Proteas

India eye improved bowling show in final T20I vs Proteas

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:17 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

In both the matches, the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as South Africa amassed 189-9 and 177-6 respectively.

India eye improved bowling show in final T20I vs Proteas

Shreyanka Patil conceded 1-37 during the 2nd T20I v SA in Chennai on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
India eye improved bowling show in final T20I vs Proteas
x
00:00

Desperate to level the three-match series after the second game was washed out, India would hope weather doesn’t play spoilsport, besides eyeing a much-improved bowling effort in the final women’s T20I against South Africa here on Tuesday.


India are trailing the three-match series 0-1 after losing the opener by 12 runs. Their problems compounded after the second game here on Sunday was washed out. And with 30 to 40 per cent of rain forecast for Tuesday, the Indians are left on the mercy of weather gods.



In both the matches, the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as South Africa amassed 189-9 and 177-6 respectively. Barring Pooja Vastrakar, who picked up two wickets each in both the games, and spinner Deepti Sharma, most of the Indian bowlers failed to shine against the Proteas.

Renuka Singh leaked runs in the first game and was subsequently replaced by Sajeevan Sajana in the second T20I, but the latter also didn’t her cause. Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav picked up a wicket each on Sunday, but continued to leak runs. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would want her bowlers to pull up their socks with the series at stake.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah 'living a dream' through India's World Cup triumph

‘Hardworking Chetry has a great attitude’

Indian women’s cricket team fielding coach Munish Bali lauded debutant Uma Chetry for her fielding skills. Chetry inflicted a stumping off Deepti Sharma’s bowling to get rid of a well-settled Tanzim Brits. “During the Test, she fielded for around 70-80 overs—she is a brave girl,” he said. “Standing at the short-leg is not easy. She got hit by the ball, but she stood there in pain. She has great attitude and is a truly hard-working cricketer,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian womens cricket team Team India south africa India vs South Africa t20 international sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK