India moving in right direction, ticking all boxes: Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 11 July,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

“We are moving in the right direction and ticking the right boxes,” a happy Rohit said when asked about how he is feeling with the mega-event just months away

India captain Rohit Sharma is happy that his team is “moving in the right direction” and ticking all the right boxes, but doesn’t want complacency to creep in with just three months left for the T20 World Cup in Australia. India have won their fourth consecutive series under Rohit’s captaincy.

“We are moving in the right direction and ticking the right boxes,” a happy Rohit said when asked about how he is feeling with the mega-event just months away.




However, he had a note of caution for his men. “The only red flag I see is we can’t get carried away,” he said.


The skipper was all praise for his team’s approach in the Powerplay both with bat and ball. “We do understand the importance of the Powerplay, whether we bat or bowl. Our Powerplay in both games was superb and want to give guys confidence to continue,” he said.

