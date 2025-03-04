Breaking News
India off to steady start, 75 for 2 after 15 overs in pursuit of 265

Updated on: 04 March,2025 07:46 PM IST  |  Dubai
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were batting on 18 and 19 respectively, after the Indian bowlers dismissed Australia for 264 in 49.3 overs

India off to steady start, 75 for 2 after 15 overs in pursuit of 265

Photo: AFP

India off to steady start, 75 for 2 after 15 overs in pursuit of 265
Set a target of 265, India reached 75 for 2 after 15 overs in their Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia on Tuesday.


Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were batting on 18 and 19 respectively, after the Indian bowlers dismissed Australia for 264 in 49.3 overs.


Captain Rohit Sharma got out off the bowling of Cooper Connolly after making 28 runs, while his opening partner Shubman Gill was dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis for 8.


Earlier, opting to bat, captain Steve Smith top-scored with 73, while Alex Carey chipped in with 61 to take Australia to a competitive total.

For India, Mohammed Shami (3/38) grabbed three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel got one each.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 264 all out in 49.3 overs (Travis Head 39; Steve Smith 73, Alex Carey 61; Mohammed Shami 3/48, Ravindra Jadeja 2/40, Varun Chakravarthy 2/49).

India: 75 for 2 in 15 overs (Rohit Sharma 28; Ben Dwarshuis 1/23, Cooper Connolly 1/19).

(With inputs from agencies)

