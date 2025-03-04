Breaking News
India's Got Latent row: SC allows Allahbadia to air 'The Ranveer Show'
Fadnavis wrongly briefed by officials on charges for HSRPs, claims Rohit Pawar
Pune rape case: Crimes against women rising, says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule
Maharashtra: 38 injured as ST bus overturns in Latur
NRI doctor duped of Rs 9.7 lakh in online bank fraud
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs AUS Australia captain Steve Smith wins the toss opts to bat

IND vs AUS: Australia captain Steve Smith wins the toss, opts to bat

Updated on: 04 March,2025 02:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 match, Team India will highly rely on their bowling department to dismiss Australia's premier batsman Travis Head. On the other hand, the Aussies will look to keep India stalwart Virat Kohli silent from regaining his dominating form back

IND vs AUS: Australia captain Steve Smith wins the toss, opts to bat

Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith (Pic: X/@IPL2025Auction)

Listen to this article
IND vs AUS: Australia captain Steve Smith wins the toss, opts to bat
x
00:00

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match, Australia captain Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first against Team India.


India has reached the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 on the back of three consecutive victories in the campaign so far. They finished the group stage with three wins in three matches along with six points and a net run rate of +0.715.


Australia on the other hand has played just one match in the Champions Trophy 2025. Their two matches in the tournament were washed out. Their group stage saw them finish in the second place with four points and a net run rate of +0.475.


Also Read: IND vs AUS: The same Yellow wounds or new Blue celebrations?

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 match, Team India will highly rely on their bowling department to dismiss Australia's premier batsman Travis Head. The "Men in Blue" will also expect in-form Shreyas Iyer to deliver performance in the middle-order, yet again.

On the other hand, the Aussies will look to keep India stalwart Virat Kohli silent from regaining his dominating form back.

Coming so far, both teams will be eager to cement their place in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs AUS: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Australia india Team India australia sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK