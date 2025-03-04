IND vs AUS: Australia captain Steve Smith wins the toss, opts to bat

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 match, Team India will highly rely on their bowling department to dismiss Australia's premier batsman Travis Head. On the other hand, the Aussies will look to keep India stalwart Virat Kohli silent from regaining his dominating form back

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match, Australia captain Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first against Team India.

India has reached the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 on the back of three consecutive victories in the campaign so far. They finished the group stage with three wins in three matches along with six points and a net run rate of +0.715.

Australia on the other hand has played just one match in the Champions Trophy 2025. Their two matches in the tournament were washed out. Their group stage saw them finish in the second place with four points and a net run rate of +0.475.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 match, Team India will highly rely on their bowling department to dismiss Australia's premier batsman Travis Head. The "Men in Blue" will also expect in-form Shreyas Iyer to deliver performance in the middle-order, yet again.

On the other hand, the Aussies will look to keep India stalwart Virat Kohli silent from regaining his dominating form back.

Coming so far, both teams will be eager to cement their place in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs AUS: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.