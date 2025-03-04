IND vs AUS: Fans perform Maha Aarti ahead of India's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Australia

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Australia, cricket fans have performed the Maha Aarti of Sarangnath Mahadev. The temple priests were also seen chanting the Mahadev mantra for Team India's victory against the Aussies

Fans performing Maha Aarti ahead of Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Australia (Pic: X/@ANI)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Australia, the cricket fans in Varanasi expressed their support to Team India.

Since the "Men in Blue" won the quarter-final match during the ODI World Cup 2011. both teams have faced each other four times in the ICC ODI tournaments. India and Australia have registered two wins, each.

India's victories came in the round-robin matches at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. On the other hand, their heartbreaking defeats unfolded in the 2015 semi-finals and the 2023 final.

Since their last meeting in the format on November 19, there will be a different lineup at the Dubai International Stadium.

Saifi Ahmed, coach of a cricket academy in the city, said, "...Both teams are equals. Whoever plays better will win. It is our desire for Team India to become champion of the Champions Trophy. Both teams have a good bowling attack, we have a good spin attack..I think entire Team India will do well and we will be the champions.

A local, Deen Dayal Mishra said, "...We have an advantage that we have good spinners and Dubai has a slightly slow track. This makes it quite difficult for Australia to play...So, our focus should be to strategise for Travis Head. The country will motivate and cheer for Team India."

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Australia, cricket fans have performed the Maha Aarti of Sarangnath Mahadev. The temple priests were also seen chanting the Mahadev mantra for Team India's victory against the Aussies. Taking to X:

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Cricket fans offer prayers for the victory of team India ahead of India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match today in Dubai.#iccchampionstrophy2025. pic.twitter.com/tSm5tp2xY8 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

Later, after concluding with the prayers, a fan shared his excitement by stating that Team India will definitely reach the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

"We performed special prayers at Sarangnath Shiva temple for Team India's victory against Australia. We have high hopes from Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli should also repeat the brilliant innings played against Pakistan... India will definitely reach the final of the ICC Champions Trophy..." a cricket fan said.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

(With ANI Inputs)