India players begin practice at The Oval

Updated on: 05 June,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

The BCCI shared the picture of the side hitting the ground running at the iconic venue. “Hello from the Oval,” it said in a tweet.

Shubman Gill (left) and Ishan Kishan at The Oval yesterday. Pic/BCCI

Ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia, the Indian Test team commenced their practice session at The Oval on Sunday. The BCCI shared the picture of the side hitting the ground running at the iconic venue. “Hello from the Oval,” it said in a tweet.


On May 25, the BCCI had said via its official Twitter handle that Indian team members like Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur along with head coach Rahul Dravid and other support staff members had begun practising at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Club in Arundel town.


On May 29, it shared pictures of talismanic batter Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin engaged in practice and chats with support staff members at Arundel.


Also Read: WTC Final: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Australia squad, Michael Neser included

