The BCCI on Monday shared pictures of the members of the team, including Kohli, pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj on their official Twitter handle. “Team India members begin their preparations for the WTC23 at Arundel Castle Cricket Club,” BCCI said in a tweet

Virat Kohli during a training session yesterday. Pic/BCCI

Listen to this article WTC Final: Kohli joins training in UK, Rohit to hit nets today x 00:00

Batting mainstay Virat Kohli joined the national team’s training session on Monday at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Club along with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who seemed to have recovered from left shoulder injury.

India will play Australia at the The Oval in the one-off Test from June 7 to 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BCCI on Monday shared pictures of the members of the team, including Kohli, pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj on their official Twitter handle. “Team India members begin their preparations for the WTC23 at Arundel Castle Cricket Club,” BCCI said in a tweet.

Also Read: WTC Final: Hussey picks Kohli, Rohit as key batters for India

While Kohli, Umesh and Siraj were seen jogging in their new training kit, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be seen rolling his arm over at the nets.

Unadkat was also engaged in a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been playing for Sussex in the English county circuit to prepare for the final, also was seen arriving in the training ground.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever