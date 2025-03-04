Breaking News
India's Got Latent row: SC allows Allahbadia to air 'The Ranveer Show'
Fadnavis wrongly briefed by officials on charges for HSRPs, claims Rohit Pawar
Pune rape case: Crimes against women rising, says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule
Maharashtra: 38 injured as ST bus overturns in Latur
NRI doctor duped of Rs 9.7 lakh in online bank fraud
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India players pay tribute to Padmakar Shivalkar wear black armbands during CT semifinal

India players pay tribute to Padmakar Shivalkar, wear black armbands during CT semifinal

Updated on: 04 March,2025 03:05 PM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Shivalkar was one of the finest spinners who did not get to play for India as he played in the era of greats like Bishan Singh Bedi

India players pay tribute to Padmakar Shivalkar, wear black armbands during CT semifinal

Team India wearing black armbands (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article
India players pay tribute to Padmakar Shivalkar, wear black armbands during CT semifinal
x
00:00

The Indian team players on Tuesday wore black armbands during their Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia in the memory and honour of domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away due to age-related illness.


Shivalkar was one of the finest spinners who did not get to play for India as he played in the era of greats like Bishan Singh Bedi.


Also Read: IND vs AUS: Australia captain Steve Smith wins the toss, opts to bat


He was 84 when he breathed his last in Mumbai.

In the 124 First Class matches he played for Mumbai, Shivalkar took 589 wickets with his left-arm spin.

Shivalkar was conferred with the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI.

The current India skipper Rohit Sharma also hails from Mumbai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Australia india Team India australia sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK