pin could play a role in the final against Australia at The Oval in London from June 7, but Prasad advised the team to take the final call depending on the conditions at that time

MSK Prasad

Listen to this article India shouldn’t pick XI with pre-determined mindset like in 2021: MSK x 00:00

India should not pick the playing XI for the World Test Championship final with a pre-determined mindset like they did two years ago, says former chief selector MSK Prasad, who feels it would be very tough to fill the injured Rishabh Pant’s shoes as his overseas feats are unparalleled.

India’s move to pick two spinners—Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja—in the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand backfired as pacers dominated the game in overcast conditions at Southampton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spin could play a role in the final against Australia at The Oval in London from June 7, but Prasad advised the team to take the final call depending on the conditions at that time.

“We went with two spinners and three fast bowlers in the mind, but subsequently there was rain, we should have changed our plans, somehow we stuck to the same playing eleven. But that is in the past.

“It all depends on conditions at The Oval. The is the actual story of the movie, the pitch and conditions. We don’t know how they will be over five days, so we should not pre fix our mind and understand the conditions and back your instincts,” the former India wicketkeeper told PTI.

Also Read: WTC Final 2023: What will Men in Blue's playing XI look like at the Oval?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever