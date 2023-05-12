According to the ICC release, “Prior to the annual rankings update, Australia were at the top with 113 points with India behind them on the decimal count.

Representative Image

Listen to this article India slip to third spot, Australia remain No. 1 in ODIs x 00:00

India dropped to third position behind Pakistan and three points adrift of World No. 1 Australia in the latest ICC ODI men’s Team rankings announced on Thursday.

Five-time world champions Australia improved their rating from 113 to 118 following the annual update, maintaining a slender lead over Pakistan (116 points) and India (115 points).

Also Read: Team India displace Australia to become No. 1 Test side ahead of WTC final

According to the ICC release, “Prior to the annual rankings update, Australia were at the top with 113 points with India behind them on the decimal count.

The ICC’s annual rankings considered all ODI series completed since May 2020 “with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 per cent.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever