India slip to third spot, Australia remain No. 1 in ODIs

Updated on: 12 May,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

According to the ICC release, “Prior to the annual rankings update, Australia were at the top with 113 points with India behind them on the decimal count.

India slip to third spot, Australia remain No. 1 in ODIs

India dropped to third position behind Pakistan and three points adrift of World No. 1 Australia in the latest ICC ODI men’s Team rankings announced on Thursday.


Five-time world champions Australia improved their rating from 113 to 118 following the annual update, maintaining a slender lead over Pakistan (116 points) and India (115 points).



Also Read: Team India displace Australia to become No. 1 Test side ahead of WTC final


The ICC’s annual rankings considered all ODI series completed since May 2020 “with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 per cent.”

