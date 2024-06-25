Breaking News
India to play Pakistan in opener on July 19

India to play Pakistan in opener on July 19

Updated on: 26 June,2024 06:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The top eight teams of the continent will participate in the tournament from July 19 to 28. Unlike last time, this year the teams have been divided into two groups

India to play Pakistan in opener on July 19

Indian women's cricket team. Pic/PTI

India to play Pakistan in opener on July 19
Defending champions India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 19 in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup to be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.


The top eight teams of the continent will participate in the tournament from July 19 to 28. Unlike last time, this year the teams have been divided into two groups. 


India Pakistan, UAE and Nepal in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia are in Group B.


