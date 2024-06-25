India to play Pakistan in opener on July 19

The top eight teams of the continent will participate in the tournament from July 19 to 28. Unlike last time, this year the teams have been divided into two groups

Indian women's cricket team. Pic/PTI

Defending champions India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 19 in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup to be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

The top eight teams of the continent will participate in the tournament from July 19 to 28. Unlike last time, this year the teams have been divided into two groups.

India Pakistan, UAE and Nepal in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia are in Group B.

