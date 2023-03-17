Breaking News
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Confirmed Playing XI & last-minute Dream11 tips

Updated on: 17 March,2023 12:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s captaincy skills will be put to test when India begins their three-match ODI series against familiar foes Australia on Friday

Team India (Pic Courtesy: PTI)


Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s captaincy skills will be put to test when India begins their three-match ODI series against familiar foes Australia on Friday. Pandya’s brute power will meet its match in Steve Smith’s languid elegance when India squares off against Australia in the first ODI at Wankhede.


This will be the first time that Pandya will lead the national side in an ODI, though he is the regular skipper in T20Is. He is also the designated vice-captain for the ODI series.



The focus will most certainly shift from winning the Test series and qualifying for the World Test Championships final against the same team to beginning preparations for the ODI World Cup later this year where India play the hosts.


The Men in Blue will look to maintain their winning streak as they have had in ODIs at home this year, winning all six matches in total, against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in two separate series.

Match details

India vs Australia, 1st ODI

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 17, 1:30 PM IST

India vs Australia: Pitch report

A match at Wankhede most definitely means that a high-scoring game is right on the cards. The average first-innings total in the last three matches played at this venue is 324. 75 percent of the wickets, meaning there will be a glimmer of hope with the new ball. As it stands out, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, as the pitch is not likely to undergo much change during the game.

India vs Australia: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsman: David Warner

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya

Bowler: Mitchell Starc

India vs Australia: Confirmed Playing XIs

IndiaIshan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott

