Looking at the record of previous Day/Night Test matches in Adelaide, it is almost as if India didn’t do their homework

Captains Sharma and Cummins at the toss on Friday (Pic: @BCCI/X)

Listen to this article Did Rohit Sharma’s toss call in Adelaide set India up for disaster? x 00:00

India found themselves in a rather sorry state during the second Test of the Adelaide pink-ball match on Friday, with four wickets falling for just 82 runs by the time tea was called.

ADVERTISEMENT

India found themselves in a sorry state on day one of the second Test in Adelaide, with four wickets down for a mere 82 runs by tea. The pink-ball Test is infamous for its movement, and when the ball swings and seams like it does under lights, it has a way of exposing any batting weaknesses.

Experts and fans alike often agree that the smart play after winning the toss is to bowl first, particularly in Adelaide, where the pink ball comes to life. But in a move that defied both logic and centuries of collective cricket wisdom, India chose to bat first. And, did that decision come back to haunt them.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Test blues continue after he departs for three in Adelaide

Mitchell Starc, Australia's pace spearhead, unleashed havoc with the ball. On a gloomy, overcast day perfect for fast bowling, Starc sent a message early by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a golden duck off the very first ball of the match. He then went on to finish with a stunning 6-48, single-handedly tearing apart India's top order. The carnage continued as Scott Boland and Pat Cummins picked up two wickets each, leaving India at a humiliating 180 all out by the cusp of tea.

India arrived in Adelaide riding high on the back of a dominant 295-run victory in Perth, but reality struck hard in the pink-ball Test. Australia has an impeccable record in Adelaide, having won all seven previous Day/Night Tests played at this venue, and the trend seemed destined to continue.

Looking at the records, it’s almost as if India didn’t bother to look back at the data before making their toss decision. Of the seven Day/Night Tests played in Adelaide, six of the winning teams opted to bowl first. Only one brave (or perhaps foolish) team chose to bat, and, well, we all know how that ended. With the stats stacked against them, India still decided to roll the dice.

Also Read: Mitchell Starc smashes through India’s defenses with a stellar fifer: WATCH

The ghosts of 2020 loomed large, as the venue had already witnessed a nightmare for India. Who could forget their infamous 36 all-out debacle in that same Adelaide pink-ball Test, where they also opted to bat first after winning the toss? It was a moment etched in Indian cricket history, a moment that no one could have possibly wanted to relive.

Was Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first a colossal blunder, or did he just have some exceptionally bad luck? Only time will tell, but it is hard to ignore the sense of déjà vu. Fans and experts will no doubt be watching closely to see if India can pull themselves out of yet another self-inflicted hole, or if this misstep will cost them dearly.

In hindsight, one might say the old adage 'If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it' would’ve been wise advice here. Perhaps a more cautious approach was needed, particularly when dealing with the volatile nature of the pink ball.

But, alas, India chose to bat first once again, and the results speak for themselves. Whether this decision turns into a stroke of brilliance or a disastrous misstep is yet to be seen. For now, India’s beleaguered batting lineup has a mountain to climb if they hope to turn things around and avoid another Adelaide horror show.