India off to nightmarish start after Yashasvi Jaiswal falls to Mitchell Starc on first ball of Adelaide Test: WATCH

Updated on: 06 December,2024 12:23 PM IST  |  Adelaide
mid-day online correspondent |

Australia's left-arm fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, made an immediate impact with a full, swinging delivery that angled in towards the leg stump

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: AFP)

India made a forgettable start to their campaign in the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, after star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a golden duck. After winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first, but the decision quickly backfired.


Australia's left-arm fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, made an immediate impact with a full, swinging delivery that angled in towards the leg stump. Jaiswal, in an attempt to cover the line of the ball, moved too far across the crease, leaving his legs exposed. The ball struck him on the shin, right in front of the stumps. Umpire Marais Erasmus did not hesitate for a second and raised his finger to signal the dismissal.


Also Read: Rohit-Gill-Ashwin back in squad, India opt to bat first in pink-ball Test


Jaiswal, clearly frustrated by the early setback, engaged in a brief discussion with his batting partner KL Rahul, but ultimately chose not to review the decision. With no second opinions, he trudged back to the dressing room, leaving the Indian side reeling at 0/1. The dismissal was a bitter blow for the young opener, who had been in excellent form leading up to the match.

In fact, Starc was visibly pleased as he let his ball do the talking following the sledging exchange in Perth. Jaiswal, who had scored a brilliant 161 in the second innings at Perth, had jokingly labeled Starc as 'too slow' during a playful confrontation when India was dominating the Australian bowlers.

"You are coming too slow at me," Jaiswal was heard saying on the stump mic after a brief staring contest between the two players in Perth.

However, Starc opted not to engage in the verbal sparring. Reflecting on the exchange after the Test match, the fast bowler remarked, "I didn't actually hear him say I bowled too slow. I don't say too much to people these days. I may have been back in the day, but now I just sort of get on with it."

Yashasvi Jaiswal mitchell starc Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy India vs Australia

