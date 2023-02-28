India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming: How to watch IND vs AUS live in India?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India enter the Indore Test as firm favourites after having annihilated an out-of- sync Australia in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, leading 2-1

Team India (Pic Courtesy: AP)

But the job is far from done as the Men in Blue will now gun to inflict a clean sweep on the visitors.

The formidable spin trio of India’s Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel, who ripped through Australian top order, will look to launch another scathing attack at Indore’s Holkar stadium on Wednesday. The selectors have little headache apart from KL Rahul for the Indore Test as they are expected to walk in with the same lineup as the previous two Tests.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Australia 3rd Test match be held?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match will be played from March 1 to March 5, 2023

How to catch India vs Australia 3rd Test match live in India?

The third Test match between India and Australia will be broadcast live on DD Free Dish by DD Sports. The Test match will also be broadcast live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The Star Sports Network is also expected to carry the live broadcast.

Where will the third Test match between India and Australia take place?

The India vs Australia 3rd test match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

At what time will the third Test match between India and Australia begin?

The third Test match between India and Australia is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Probable Teams:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (Captain), Alex Carey, Scott Boland, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann