Australia stumble to 158 for 4 after 30 overs in high-stakes semis showdown

Updated on: 04 March,2025 04:44 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Earlier, Mohammed Shami accounted for Cooper Connolly (0) in the third over while Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the dangerous Travis Head (39) in the ninth over

Australia stumble to 158 for 4 after 30 overs in high-stakes semis showdown

Photo: AFP

Australia stumble to 158 for 4 after 30 overs in high-stakes semis showdown
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja snared two quick wickets in the middle overs as India reduced Australia to 158 for 4 in 30 overs in their Champions Trophy semifinal on Tuesday.


Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (29) and Josh Inglis (11) in the 23rd and 27th overs respectively to put brakes on Australian innings.


Captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey were batting on 62 and 11 respectively after Australia opted to bat.


Earlier, Mohammed Shami accounted for Cooper Connolly (0) in the third over while Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the dangerous Travis Head (39) in the ninth over.

The Indian players took the field wearing black armbands in honour of domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who died in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related illness. He was 84.

Brief Scores

Australia: 158 for 4 in 30 overs (Travis Head 39; Steve Smith batting 62; Ravindra Jadeja 2/40, Mohammed Shami 1/18, Varun Chakravarthy 1/26)

(With inputs from agencies)

