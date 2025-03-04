Breaking News
India's Got Latent row: SC allows Allahbadia to air 'The Ranveer Show'
Fadnavis wrongly briefed by officials on charges for HSRPs, claims Rohit Pawar
Pune rape case: Crimes against women rising, says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule
Maharashtra: 38 injured as ST bus overturns in Latur
NRI doctor duped of Rs 9.7 lakh in online bank fraud
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shami leads the way as India require 265 runs to reach Champions Trophy final

Shami leads the way as India require 265 runs to reach Champions Trophy final

Updated on: 04 March,2025 06:09 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After the departure of Smith in the 37th over, Carey (61) took charge to take Australia past 260

Shami leads the way as India require 265 runs to reach Champions Trophy final

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Shami leads the way as India require 265 runs to reach Champions Trophy final
x
00:00

Captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey struck fifties to guide Australia to 264 all out in the Champions Trophy semifinal on Tuesday.


Smith top-scored with 73 off 96 balls as he stitched two crucial partnerships, first with Travis Head (39) for the second wicket, which yielded 50 runs, and then with Marnus Labuschagne (29) for the third for another 56 runs.


After the departure of Smith in the 37th over, Carey (61) took charge to take Australia past 260.


For India, Mohammed Shami (3/38) grabbed three wickets while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel got one each.

The Indian players took the field wearing black armbands in honour of domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who died in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related illness. He was 84.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 264 all out in 49.3 overs (Travis Head 39; Steve Smith 73, Alex Carey 61; Mohammed Shami 3/48, Ravindra Jadeja 2/40, Varun Chakravarthy 2/49).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mohammed shami India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK