WATCH: Maxwell struggles to contain emotions after dropping Kohli in high-stakes semi-final

India was initially rattled by the loss of two quick wickets, but Kohli’s presence in the middle provided the stability they desperately needed

Virat Kohli, renowned for his composure and mastery in run chases, once again showcased his brilliance under pressure during India’s Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Australia.

Chasing a target of 265, India was initially rattled by the loss of two quick wickets, but Kohli’s presence in the middle provided the stability they desperately needed as they sought to stay on course for the final.

However, the Australian fielding unit was presented with a couple of crucial chances to dismiss Kohli, one of which came on the very last delivery of the 26th over. The opportunity to remove the Indian stalwart fell to none other than his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Glenn Maxwell.

The moment arrived when Australian bowler Connolly bowled a fuller delivery on the off-stump, which Kohli attempted to work towards the leg side. The ball, however, took a leading edge and veered off to the right of Maxwell, stationed at short extra cover.

Maxwell dived full-length to his right, getting a hand to the ball, but despite his best efforts, he could not hold on. The chance was spilled, and Maxwell stood in disbelief, devastated by the missed opportunity. The all-rounder’s disappointment was evident as the ball slipped away, leaving Kohli to continue his innings unscathed.

Despite that setback, Australia managed to make a vital breakthrough in the 27th over when Adam Zampa dismissed Shreyas Iyer. Iyer’s wicket, which ended a crucial 91-run partnership with Kohli, gave Australia a glimmer of hope and a much-needed opening.

In the first half of the match, Australia had fought hard with fifties from Steve Smith and Alex Carey, but India’s bowlers had kept the target within reach. Mohammed Shami was the standout, taking three wickets to restrict Australia’s progress. Meanwhile, Indian spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja were also in the thick of the action, each claiming two wickets and maintaining the pressure throughout the innings.

With India now chasing a target of 265, the loss of early wickets had made the task tougher, but with Kohli at the crease, the game remained far from over.