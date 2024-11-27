Glenn Maxwell feels this Indian player will get more than 40 Test centuries

He cemented his spot in the team with a stunning performance against England earlier this year

Glenn Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ability to adapt to various conditions and minimal weaknesses will see the Indian opener score over 40 Test centuries and rewrite multiple records. Hailed as one of Indian cricket’s brightest young talents, the 22-year-old made a dazzling start to his Test career. He cemented his spot in the team with a stunning performance against England earlier this year.

“He’s [Jaiswal] a guy that will probably get more than 40 Test hundreds, and write some different records. He’s got a great ability to adapt to different conditions,” Maxwell said on The Grade Cricketer podcast. Playing his first Test Down Under, Jaiswal left an indelible impression with a remarkable 161 in the second innings as India defeated Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

“He played a lot of shots that will be on highlights packages, but the stuff he did in between... the balls he left, the balls he got in behind... his footwork is pretty crisp; doesn’t seem to have many weaknesses. Plays the short ball well, drives well, plays spin unbelievably well and can absorb pressure for periods of time. “It’s going to be scary if Australia can’t find a way to stop him over the next few games,” Maxwell added.

