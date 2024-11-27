This uncapped all-rounder could be the answer to Australia’s Border-Gavaskar woes

Webster’s potential call-up follows a string of strong performances in domestic cricket, particularly in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season

Beau Webster (Pic: @cricketcomau/X)

Beau Webster, the 30-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder from Tasmania, could receive his first-ever call-up to Australia's Test squad for the upcoming pink-ball Adelaide Test.

According to reports in Australian media, Webster has been added to the squad as injury cover for Mitchell Marsh, who played a crucial role in Australia’s defeat to India in the series opener at the Perth Test. Marsh, who bowled a total of 17 overs in the match, is currently struggling with a slight injury concern, prompting the inclusion of Webster.

Marsh’s performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener was a mixed bag. With the bat, he had a forgettable first innings, departing for a single-digit score. However, his efforts with the ball proved more fruitful.

Marsh claimed three vital wickets during the first innings, dismissing middle-order batters Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar. Later, he added another scalp, taking out India’s opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the run chase, Marsh showcased his batting prowess, scoring a quick-fire 47 runs from just 47 balls, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Australia’s defeat.

Despite Marsh’s lack of runs with the bat, Coach Andrew McDonald expressed satisfaction with his all-round contribution, especially considering the challenging conditions and the workload on Marsh’s body. Given that Marsh is currently nursing an injury, Webster has been called up as a precautionary measure to ensure Australia has sufficient cover should Marsh not recover in time for the second Test in Adelaide.

Webster’s potential call-up follows a string of strong performances in domestic cricket, particularly in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season. The all-rounder has been in excellent form, making a significant impact with both bat and ball for Tasmania. He recently participated in two games between Australia A and India A, impressing with both his batting and bowling skills.

In those matches, Webster scored 145 runs across four innings, including an unbeaten half-century, while also taking seven wickets, including a memorable three-wicket haul in Melbourne.

His first-class career has been consistently impressive. In 93 first-class matches, he has accumulated 5,297 runs at an average of 37.83, which includes 12 centuries and 24 half-centuries. As a bowler, Webster has claimed 148 wickets at an average of 37.39, including a couple of five-wicket hauls. These statistics highlight Webster’s value as an all-rounder capable of making meaningful contributions in both departments.

Following his standout performances for Australia A, Webster has continued to shine in the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield season. In the ongoing competition, he has taken six wickets and scored 152 runs from three innings for Tasmania. His ability to perform in all conditions, coupled with his experience, has made him a strong candidate for a spot in the national squad.