Having moved to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh to play cricket at an early age, Yashasvi Jaiswal lived in tents with the groundsmen. He even used to sell paani puris at night to earn money for food. His journey of coming to the limelight is an interesting story of a strong-willed man creating his own destiny

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "My backstory always gives me confidence to tackle any situation": Yashasvi Jaiswal x 00:00

Brought up in penury, Yashasvi Jaiswal says that he now uses those experiences from those days as his weapon to perform in international matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yashasvi Jaiswal has showcased his class yet again by smashing a century in the first Test match against Australia and is on the verge of becoming Team India's batting mainstay after Virat Kohli, who also registered a century.

Having moved to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh to play cricket at an early age, Yashasvi Jaiswal lived in tents with the groundsmen. He even used to sell paani puris at night to earn money for food.

"It's something (his backstory) that always gives me confidence that I can come out of any situation. I always fight, I always look to fight, I want to be in the battle, I want to enjoy the battle and I want to win the battle," Yashasvi Jaiswal said during a chat with Australian television broadcaster Mark Howard.

The 22-year-old opener added, "So this is what it gives me and I am really blessed that I have this life, that can give me a lot of confidence, learnings about myself, how I can believe in me, and how I can go through with different emotions, different situation in my life.

Also Read: "You are and will always remain my younger brother", Parth Jindal pens down emotional adieu to Rishabh Pant

"So I think it's just incredible and I really want to thank god for where I am and what I am doing, and I am doing what I love, so I am just happy at the moment. I want to enjoy this with every ball."

His journey of coming to the limelight is an interesting story of a strong-willed man creating his own destiny. After departing on a duck in the first innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal bounced back by smashing a glorious century in the Perth Test.

Asked about his unusual celebration after getting to the three-figure mark, Jaiswal said, "Yes, it was (an unusual) way to bring up the hundred. In my mind, I was like, I will do this or that, and then suddenly, something happened, and I was like, oh my god, what should I do. So, I was like, okay, I will just celebrate, and I will enjoy this moment. I was blessed, I was grateful, I enjoyed it, this feeling will stay with me for a long time."

"I give kisses to all my loved ones, all my fans who have supported me. I just wanted to give them my love with the kisses."

He spoke to his family after the fine achievement. "I just called my family on whatsapp, getting everyone along and celebrate with them. My brother always talks to me about cricket."

Team India won the first Test match by a margin of 297 runs against Australia. The teams will now lock horns in Adelaide for the second Test match beginning on December 6.

(With PTI Inputs)