Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra club member survives monkey attack
Gujarat serial killer sheltered in Mumbai after every murder
Mumbai: Three civilians, female firefighter injured in Dongri fire
Nalasopara: Hotelier booked for not informing about foreign guests’ stay
Mumbai: Woman, her 12-year-old son killed in dumper collision in Kurla
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > King Kohli reclaims his throne

King Kohli reclaims his throne

Updated on: 28 November,2024 07:16 AM IST  |  Perth
R Kaushik |

Top

Star India batter Virat’s masterful ton in Perth reminds us why Australia remains his favourite hunting ground

King Kohli reclaims his throne

Virat Kohli celebrates his century on Day Three of the Perth Test against Australia last Sunday. Imaging/Sunil H

Listen to this article
King Kohli reclaims his throne
x
00:00

“I have said this before, Virat Kohli doesn’t need us, we need him.” With these 13 words, Jasprit Bumrah added a few more million fans to his already burgeoning collection, showing himself to be not just a fabulous bowler, but also an excellent leader more than happy to share the credit around in his moment of tremendous glory.


Bumrah was unsurprisingly the Player of the Match for his heroics in India’s commanding 295-run drubbing of Australia in the first Test. While his sustained brilliance with the ball is great news for the visitors, of as much significance is the return to run-making ways of Kohli, the former captain who came into this tour with a cloud hanging over his head.


Struggles against spin


Kohli’s international form through 2024 hasn’t been overwhelming. He had just two half-centuries across formats in 25 innings, the crowning glory being his Player-of-the-Final 76 against South Africa in the title round of the T20 World Cup in late June. As much as the lack of big runs, his vulnerability against the turning ball had become a talking point, especially after he mustered just 93 runs in six home innings against New Zealand, 70 of them in the second knock alone in the first Test in Bangalore.

Also Read: Days after IPL auction, Vijay Shankar takes down Hardik Pandya with three powerful sixes: WATCH

Having been on four previous Test tours of Australia that had netted him six centuries, Kohli was always going to loom as a central figure this time around too, his recent travails notwithstanding. The consensus was that away from the turners that have been his bugbears in the immediate past, he would rediscover his mojo, and that too in a country that has bestowed on him great success as well as a larger-than-life status.

His preparations were immaculate, but then they had been so even in India when the runs weren’t coming. But class will out, and that’s what transpired at the Optus Stadium on Sunday when he ended a 16-month wait for a Test ton with a sparkling unbeaten 100 in India’s second innings.

Classic revival

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, which ensured three first-time Test batters in Australia in the top six, the onus was on Kohli, as much as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, to shore up the innings. All three of them delivered, none more numerically pronounced than Kohli, whose 30th Test ton was a throwback to the past when he made the bowlers do his bidding and gradually shifted through the gears after getting his eye in.

Undone in the first innings by the steepling bounce Josh Hazlewood generated on the first morning, Kohli was more at home two days later in slightly becalmed conditions, standing a little closer to the crease, not committing totally to the forward press and therefore able to play the ball later and closer to his body. His march from 50 to 100 in just 49 deliveries was selfless and frenetic with a declaration looming and by the end, the swag was back, the silken touch was unmistakable. With four Tests remaining, Kohli and India couldn’t be more delighted. Australia, meanwhile, have been forewarned.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli Team India australia India vs Australia jasprit bumrah t20 world cup T20 World Cup 2024 rohit sharma sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK