There is, however, a growing opinion that the team could benefit if Rohit were to bat in the middle order, ideally at numbers five or six

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (Pic: AFP)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Will Rohit Sharma make way for KL Rahul at the top in Adelaide?

Returning captain Rohit Sharma is set to rejoin the Indian playing XI for the second Test in Adelaide, replacing young Devdutt Padikkal.

However, the positioning of in-form KL Rahul in the pink-ball warm-up game in Canberra is likely to spark significant discussion. The decision largely hinges on whether the injured Shubman Gill is fit in time for the match.

If he fails to recover, Rahul could be moved to number three, filling Padikkal’s spot. There is, however, a growing opinion that the team could benefit if Rohit were to bat in the middle order, ideally at numbers five or six.

While Rahul was originally considered a temporary opener due to Rohit's absence leading into the first Test in Perth, he has since proven his worth at the top of the order. Technically, Rahul has been the most solid of all Indian batsmen across both innings at Optus Stadium, scoring 26 and 77, showcasing his adaptability and skill.

Having already played an India A game at the MCG and now a Test match, Rahul has settled nicely at the top of the order.

The Indian captain, who is also searching for runs, has been opening in Test matches for the past five years.

Rohit's numbers with the willow has been a bit underwhelming during the five home Tests but those were played on difficult tracks. On Australian pitches, with true carry and bounce, he could get back to form with liberal usage of the horizontal bat shots.

Gill, who has suffered a hairline fracture during the intra-squad game at the WACA, missed the first Test, and is yet to start batting in the nets.

Unless Gill gets adequate net practice, the team management might not risk him, with only a couple of training sessions available with pink ball in Adelaide. If he is fit, then Dhruv Jurel will automatically get dropped.

Spin bowling options in Adelaide

The only possible tactical change in playing XI at the Adelaide Oval could be in spin bowling.

The two senior spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja -- were benched in Perth at the expense of Washington Sundar.

If one goes back to the 2021 Pink Ball Test in Adelaide, Ashwin with figures of 4 for 45, including a beauty to dismiss Steven Smith, gave India the first innings lead before the 36-all out happened.

But, going by current form in the nets, there is not much to choose between Ashwin, Jadeja and Washington at the moment. There is also the fact that in Pink Ball Tests, the spinners don't come into equation a lot, and batting becomes key.

Jadeja's batting has been key to India's overseas Test success but the left-handed Washington has also been more than a decent batter in Tests. His 89-run partnership with Virat Kohli in Perth was instrumental in taking India past the 500-run lead.

At the Adelaide Oval, expect some rejigging in batting order if not in the playing XI.