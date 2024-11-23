Breaking News
Former players open up on KL Rahul's controversial dismissal

Updated on: 23 November,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

Ex-Australia batter Michael Hussey said: “You can see the bat just clipping the pad...there’s got to be some doubt there in my mind”

KL Rahul. Pic/AFP

India batter KL Rahul’s contentious caught behind dismissal against Australia got former players questioning the third umpire’s decision to overturn the on-field official’s not out call.


Also Read: IND vs AUS 1st Test: Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy rescue India after early collapse


Ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was commentating for Fox Cricket, said: “It was not out on the field of play. Did I see enough to be convinced? I didn’t see enough,” he said.


Ex-Australia batter Michael Hussey said: “You can see the bat just clipping the pad...there’s got to be some doubt there in my mind.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

