Breaking News
Maharashtra sees 66.05 per cent voter turnout, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019; Kolhapur leads with 76.63 per cent
Maharashtra polls: BJP indulged in bogus voting in Aurangabad East seat, alleges AIMIM leader Jaleel
Maharashtra: Scolded for taking mother's gold ring, woman ends life in Mumbra
Man held for committing fraud after opening 35 bank accounts, held
Leaders of Mahayuti will sit together and decide on Maharashtra CM face, says Eknath Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ravi Shastri advises Gambhir ahead of the Test series against Australia

Ravi Shastri advises Gambhir ahead of the Test series against Australia

Updated on: 22 November,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“The first thing would be to stay calm and not let outside elements influence you in any way,” Shastri advised Gambhir while talking to media in the Star Sports press room

Ravi Shastri advises Gambhir ahead of the Test series against Australia

Ravi Shastri. Pic/Satej Shinde; (right) Gautam Gambhir. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Ravi Shastri advises Gambhir ahead of the Test series against Australia
x
00:00

Ravi Shastri guided India to back-to-back series wins in Australia and his short advice to current head coach Gautam Gambhir is to “stay calm” over the course of five Tests Down Under and avoid knee-jerk reactions.


Known for his aggressive temperament, Gambhir has been recently labelled “prickly” by a few former Australian cricketers as he faces his biggest challenge since taking charge in July.


Also Read: "He’ll be under less pressure being in Australia than India": Waugh on Virat Kohli


“The first thing would be to stay calm and not let outside elements influence you in any way,” Shastri advised Gambhir while talking to media in the Star Sports press room.

“Avoid getting into positions where knee-jerk reactions happen. Stay calm and focus on understanding your players. You’ll notice what it takes for a player to thrive.”

Shastri said the key to success lies in understanding players and empowering them in match situations.

“You’ll understand team situations where a certain player might be better suited than another, based on your understanding of their temperament.

“These insights don’t come overnight—it took me some time to understand everyone,” Shastri added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 ravi shastri gautam gambhir India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK