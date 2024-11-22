Ravi Shastri advises Gambhir ahead of the Test series against Australia

“The first thing would be to stay calm and not let outside elements influence you in any way,” Shastri advised Gambhir while talking to media in the Star Sports press room

Ravi Shastri. Pic/Satej Shinde; (right) Gautam Gambhir. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Ravi Shastri guided India to back-to-back series wins in Australia and his short advice to current head coach Gautam Gambhir is to “stay calm” over the course of five Tests Down Under and avoid knee-jerk reactions.

Known for his aggressive temperament, Gambhir has been recently labelled “prickly” by a few former Australian cricketers as he faces his biggest challenge since taking charge in July.

“The first thing would be to stay calm and not let outside elements influence you in any way,” Shastri advised Gambhir while talking to media in the Star Sports press room.

“Avoid getting into positions where knee-jerk reactions happen. Stay calm and focus on understanding your players. You’ll notice what it takes for a player to thrive.”

Shastri said the key to success lies in understanding players and empowering them in match situations.

“You’ll understand team situations where a certain player might be better suited than another, based on your understanding of their temperament.

“These insights don’t come overnight—it took me some time to understand everyone,” Shastri added.

