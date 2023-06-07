India vs Australia live streaming: When and where to watch ICC WTC Final 2023?

Team India will return to international cricket after a break of nearly three months and kickstart the 2023-24 season with the high-profile ICC World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia from June 7 to 11. It is noteworthy that Team India hasn't won an ICC trophy since ten years and will be keen to end its medal jinx

Team India (Pic: AFP)

Team India will return to international cricket after a break of nearly three months and kickstart the 2023-24 season with the high-profile ICC World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia from June 7 to 11. It is noteworthy that Team India hasn't won an ICC trophy since ten years and will be keen to end its medal jinx.

Most Indian players, except for the ones who featured in the final of IPL 2023, are already in England at the moment ramping up preparations for the one-off match against the Pat Cummins-led side, which finished at the top of the WTC 2021–23 cycle. Talisman batsman Virat Kohli along with R Ashwin reached England last week, followed by skipper Rohit with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was included as a stand-by player in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The finalists for the WTC final depended heavily on the results of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series held in February-March this year. Australia secured the top spot in the WTC 2021–23 standings with a percentage of 66.67% and 152 points, while India secured second place with a percentage of 58.8% and 127 points.

The high-profile WTC Final will start from June 7 and will be played till June 11, with June 12 being a Reserve Day. Though the five-day match in the UK will start at 10 am local time, it will start at 3:00 PM IST. In Australia, the WTC Final will start at 7 pm for Australia’s eastern seaboard, and 5 pm for Perth viewers. Here are the live streaming details for India vs Australia, WTC final.

When is India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23?

India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 is scheduled to be played from June 7-11.

Where is India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 scheduled to be played?

India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will be played at The Oval in London.

At what time will India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 begin?

The India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will start at 03:00 pm (IST). The toss for the same will take place at 02:30 pm.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23?

India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23?

The live stream of India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.