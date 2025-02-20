India's opening match against a tricky Bangladesh here on Thursday will be the first point in assuaging a set of existential questions surrounding the side

India's Shubman Gill (R) and captain Rohit Sharma (L) run between the wickets during the ODI World Cup (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025: Head-to-head record, predicted playing XI, and other stats x 00:00

A turbulent recent cricketing past has made a resonant effort mandatory for India in the Champions Trophy, and their opening match against a tricky Bangladesh here on Thursday will be the first point in assuaging a set of existential questions surrounding this team.

ADVERTISEMENT

These questions are worrying even for a pre-tournament favourite like India. Can this Indian bowling unit tide over the absence of injured pace talisman Jasprit Bumrah? Can Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma summon their glory days back? Can young names like Shubman Gill ace the pressure of a multi-nation competition to deliver consistently?

In that context, the ICC showpiece is a godsend because ODI is the comfort zone of those icons and young tyros in this Indian line-up, and they will be genuinely eyeing a strong outing.

It's imperative that they do so -- from a team and individual perspective.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Kohli, Rohit and even head coach Gautam Gambhir, although only six months into his tenure, are living on borrowed time because the shockwaves created by the setbacks against New Zealand and Australia have not subsided yet.

Some bright signs are there though. Skipper Rohit made a century a few days back against England and Kohli a fifty, while Gambhir masterminded the dominant 4-1 and 3-0 victories in T20Is and ODIs respectively.

Gill was exceptional while emerging as the player of the series, cracking two fifties and a hundred in three ODIs against England.

But the challenge India face in the Champions Trophy is vastly different from a rather cosy home series.

Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand, their opponents in Group A, are far more motivated than the seemingly disinterested England whom they faced recently, and even one defeat can change the whole league stage equation quite dramatically.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in Champions Trophy

India and Bangladesh have only met once in the Champions Trophy, with India securing a nine-wicket win in 2017. Their next clash in the 2025 edition will mark their second encounter in the tournament.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in ODIs

Matches Played: 41

India Wins: 32

Bangladesh Wins: 8

No Results: 1

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in ICC events

Total matches played: 6

India won: 5

Bangladesh won: 1

India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025: Playing 11 prediction

India Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Playing 11 probables: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana