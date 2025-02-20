Breaking News
Shami takes 5/53 as ton-up Hridoy lifts Bangladesh to 228 against India

Updated on: 20 February,2025 06:35 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Axar would have had a hat-trick if India skipper Rohit Sharma had not dropped a regulation catch from the blade of Jaker Ali (68 off 114 balls) at first slip

Photo: @BCCI/X

Pacer Mohammed Shami returned to an ICC tournament with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh rode on Towhid Hridoy's maiden international century to recover from a nightmarish start and posted 228 all out against India in their opening match of Champions Trophy here on Thursday.


On the day, Shami also picked up his 200th ODI wicket.


Opting to bat, Bangladesh were off to a disastrous start and slipped 35 for five with Shami and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/43) doing the early damage.


Axar would have had a hat-trick if India skipper Rohit Sharma had not dropped a regulation catch from the blade of Jaker Ali (68 off 114 balls) at first slip.

The technically sound Hridoy in the company of Ali steadied the Bangladesh innings with a sixth-wicket partnership of 154 runs. Hardik Pandya dropped Towhid at mid-off when the batter was on 23.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 228 all out in 48.4 overs (Towhid Hridoy 100, Jaker Ali 68; Mohammed Shami 5/53), Harshit Rana 3/31) vs India.

mohammed shami axar patel Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports

