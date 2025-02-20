Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets

Updated on: 20 February,2025 06:26 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

One of India's finest seamers, Shami averages less than 25 in the ODI format and has already taken five fifers and 10 four-wicket hauls

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets
x
00:00

Star pacer Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh here on Thursday.


Returning to international cricket after a long injury layoff, Shami grabbed three wickets to reach the milestone in his 104th match and better former India pacer Ajit Agarkar's record of reaching the mark in 133 matches.


Jaker Ali, who made 68, was his 200th wicket. Overall, the 34-year-old fast bowler is the second quickest to 200 ODI wickets, behind Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who needed 102 games.


One of India's finest seamers, Shami averages less than 25 in the ODI format and has already taken five fifers and 10 four-wicket hauls.

Shami is the eighth Indian to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel would have had a hat-trick if India skipper Rohit Sharma had not dropped a regulation catch from the blade of Jaker Ali (68 off 114 balls) at first slip.

The technically sound Hridoy in the company of Ali steadied the Bangladesh innings with a sixth-wicket partnership of 154 runs. Hardik Pandya dropped Towhid at mid-off when the batter was on 23.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 228 all out in 48.4 overs (Towhid Hridoy 100, Jaker Ali 68; Mohammed Shami 5/53), Harshit Rana 3/31) vs India.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 mohammed shami cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK