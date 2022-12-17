India vs Bangladesh: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara in ton-a-ton mood

India opener and one-drop score brisk centuries to set Bangladesh mammoth target of 513; earlier, Kuldeep’s five-wicket haul helps bundle out hosts for 150

Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century while Cheteshwar Pujara finally ended a four-year wait for his 19th hundred as India set Bangladesh a stiff victory target of 513 runs on the third day of the series-opener here on Friday.

For the second day in succession, Bangladesh were completely outplayed as Kuldeep Yadav’s career-best 5-40 helped India dismiss the hosts for a paltry 150.

B’desh attack toothless

With nearly three days at their disposal and a lead of 254, India captain KL Rahul decided against enforcing the follow-on as Gill (110) and Pujara (102 not out) took full advantage of a toothless Bangladesh attack that also missed its lead pacer Ebadot Hossain due to a back-injury.

The moment Pujara exorcised the ghosts of the last four years with the completion of his fastest Test hundred, skipper Rahul declared the Indian second innings closed at 258 for 2. At stumps, Bangladesh were 42 for no loss on a track where a lot of balls are indeed keeping low.

Stand-in skipper Rahul, who holed out at the fine leg boundary off a well-laid short ball trap by Khaled Ahmed (1-51 in 13 overs), would rue that he missed a chance to get a big score under his belt.

However Gill, blessed with gift of exquisite timing, pounced on a depleted Bangladesh attack, hitting 10 boundaries and three sixes—one off pacer Khaled and one each of Litton’s part-time spin and Mehidy Hasan Miraz after reaching his three-figure mark.

“I personally thought it [maiden Test century] took a long time to come for me. Today it was all about getting the difficult situation out of the way,” Gill told broadcasters.

‘Means a lot to me’

“[The century] Means a lot to me, my family and friends who have supported me. It’s a special moment for any player,” Gill said after achieving the feat in his 22nd Test innings.

Gill’s attacking batting also allowed Pujara to take his time at the beginning. He accelerated towards the back-end of the Indian innings as he had 13 boundaries to show for his efforts. Najmul Hossain Shanto (25 batting) and Zakir Hasan (17 batting) have given an improved account of themselves in Bangladesh’s second essay.

At the start of the day, Kuldeep completed his third five-wicket haul when Ebadot’s vigil ended. Axar then dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz off a stumping.

Brief scores

India 404 and 258-2d (S Gill 110, C Pujara 102*; K Ahmed 1-51) v Bangladesh 150 & 42-0 (N Shanto 25*, Z Hasan 17*)

