India vs Bangladesh: Wounded India eye fightback in tests

Bowling coach Mhambrey backs pacers Umesh, Siraj to do well in Bumrah and Shami’s absence as Men in Blue look to make a comeback after ODI series loss

India players at a training session in Chittagong yesterday. Pics/AFP

Ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey didn’t disclose whether India will go with a third spinner or a third pacer but he was happy that Umesh Yadav, with all his experience, will spearhead the Indian pace attack.

“Umesh is a very experienced bowler. Unfortunately, he hasn’t got too many opportunities as we had Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj playing in England,” Mhambrey said during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Paras Mhambrey

“The team management has spoken to him and had discussions and we have lot of clarity as far as Umesh is concerned. The other way I look at it is that he will spearhead the attack and he has lot of experience going into the series. I am also happy how Siraj has progressed in Tests and happy that he has delivered.”

The former India seamer admitted that Bumrah and Shami will be missed. “Bumrah and Shami will be missed but we look at it as others getting an opportunity to play Test cricket and perform for the country,” said Mhambrey.

He also said that the Indian team management will never advise Rishabh Pant to curb his natural attacking game as he knows his role and expectations.

Pant, one of the most destructive players among the current crop has five Test hundreds and 10 fifties in 31 games with centuries in England, Australia and South Africa.

Ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, Pant was seen going hammer and tongs at the nets on Tuesday and that prompted a query for Mhambrey about having conversations about the left-hander’s approach.

“We are not having any special discussion with Rishabh. That’s his game and we know that. Nothing changes, that’s the way he prepares for any format, white ball and he is pretty much aware about his role in the team,” he added.

