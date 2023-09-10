Breaking News
India vs Pakistan: Shreyas Iyer ruled with back spasm, KL Rahul comes in

Updated on: 10 September,2023 03:02 PM IST  |  Pallekele
India vs Pakistan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday

India batter Shreyas Iyer was on Sunday ruled out of the marquee Asia Cup match against Pakistan due to a back spasm.


Iyer had made a comeback from a back surgery in India's Asia Cup opener on September 2. It was his first competitive game in close to six months.


"Shreyas Iyer had a back spasm during warm-up today," read a BCCI update.


Iyer's unavailability allowed India to accommodate a fit again K L Rahul, who last played in the IPL before undergoing a thigh surgery.

Both Iyer and Rahul have also been named in India's World Cup squad but questions marks remain over their match fitness as they are back after a long injury lay-off. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday.

Pakistan are playing an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI.

Apart from Iyer-Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack. He replaced Mohammed Shami.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

(With agency inputs)

