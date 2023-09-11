India vs Pakistan: Notably, there was heavy rains in Colombo at 7 AM on the reserve day. The skies are extremely cloudy

If the reserve day match is washed out, both India and Pakistan will be awarded one point each (Pic: @bcci/X)

Listen to this article India vs Pakistan: What happens if reserve day Super 4 clash is washed out? x 00:00

India resumed their innings at 147 for two, with Kohli (8*) and Rahul (17*) unbeaten If the reserve day match is washed out, both will be awarded one point each Next two games will be must-win matches for India as they have to attain five points

Amid mounting anticipation over India vs Pakistan Super Four clash, the encounter resumed at 4.40 pm IST on Monday after rain delayed the start of the reserve day. The game is set to remain 50 overs a side contest despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time. India resumed their innings at 147 for two, with Virat Kohli (8*) and KL Rahul (17*) unbeaten.

Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday's marquee game to the reserve day after India reached 147 for two in 24.1 overs. Before the weather played spoilsport on Sunday, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

Ahead of the start of the Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan at Colombo on the reserve day, there are some discouraging signs from the Island nation that have put the possibility of finishing the game under doubt. Notably, there was heavy rains in Colombo at 7 AM on the reserve day. The skies are extremely cloudy.

Moreover, the on-field faced immense damage as there were noticeable wet patches at the R Premadas Stadium, where the match is being held. More rain will only make these patches worse, delay the game further or even cause an abandonment without any further action.

If the reserve day match is washed out, both India and Pakistan will be awarded one point each. Pakistan, therefore, will move to the top of the Super Four standings with three points, having won against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka has already registered a win against Bangladesh too, worth two points, almost knocking them out of the competition.

India's next two matches against Sri Lanka (September 12) and Bangladesh (September 15) will be must-win matches for India and reach a total of five points. Losing even one of these matches or two more washouts will reduce India to just three points, which will put the Men in Blue's qualifying chances in jeopardy. It will be down to how the points table plays out for the rest of the teams due to their results, rain and net-run-rate if India is to qualify for the final with three points.

India vs Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan and India vs Bangladesh are the remaining fixtures before the finals on September 17 in Colombo.

(With agency inputs)