India vs Pakistan: Why India should have preferred Axar Patel over Shardul Thakur?

Axar Patel (Pic: AFP)

Axar would`ve not only offered India solid spin option but also left-handed batter option Axar has also been in solid form this year with the bat In six ODIs, he has scored 64 runs, with the best score of 29*

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a blockbuster Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. The threat of rain looms large over the 50-over contest, a prelude to their big clash in the upcoming ODI World Cup, but sunny weather greeted the two captains in the middle at the R. Premadasa Stadium in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

While Pakistan named an unchanged team from their win over Bangladesh in the Super Four opener, India skipper Rohit Sharma named two changes for the match, with fit-again KL Rahul coming in place of injured Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah returning to the playing XI after the birth of his first child.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer stressed the need for playing spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel instead of pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur against Pakistan. He explained that conditions in Colombo are spin-friendly and when it comes to bowling all-rounders, Men in Blue should make the "wise" move of going ahead with Axar instead of Shardul.

"Due to spin-friendly conditions in Colombo, it will be wise to play Axar in place of Shardul. #INDvPAK," tweeted Jaffer.

The inclusion of Axar would have not only offered India a solid spin option but also a left-handed batter option.

Axar has also been in solid form this year with the bat. In six ODIs, he has scored 64 runs, with the best score of 29*. He has often come down the order as a finisher but has been promoted up to number four or five against Australia and West Indies, a tactic which failed.

Overall across all of international cricket this year, Axar has scored 485 runs in 17 innings at an average of 44.09, with four half-centuries and best score of 84. He also had a solid Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Delhi Capitals, scoring 283 runs at an average of 28.30, with one half-century with a strike rate of over 139.Â

Axar has not been able to do very well as a bowler though, with three wickets in six ODIs and five wickets in eight T20Is this year, as far as white-ball cricket is concerned. He has taken three wickets across four Tests too. Overall, his numbers translate to 11 wickets in 18 matches with the best figures of 2/24.

Shardul, on the other hand, has been prolific with the ball, with 15 wickets in nine ODIs, with the best figures of 4/37, and overall 18 wickets in 11 international matches. The bowling all-rounder is a 'golden arm' of sorts, often breaking partnerships and taking quick wickets in twos and threes.

The Mumbai player has not had the best 2023 with the bat, scoring 48 runs in five ODIs with the best of 25 runs and overall 99 runs in seven innings, with a half-century in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

In the Super Four stage, Pakistan is at the top with a win in their match against Bangladesh and a total of two points. Sri Lanka also has one win in their match against Bangladesh and hence two points. Bangladesh is pretty much out of the competition with two losses and most of the competition is now between Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka.

(With agency inputs)