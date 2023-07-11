India vs West Indies Test series: Full schedule, squads & live streaming details

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 July,2023 09:19 AM IST  |  Trinidad
mid-day online correspondent

India vs West Indies Test series: Team India would like to make a fresh start in the new edition of the WTC cycle under Rohit Sharma’s leadership

Team India (Pic: @BCCI/Twitter)

India will have a month-long tour of West Indies where they would start with two Test matches starting July 12, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is in which a completely new team led by Hardik Pandya will be plying its trade with IPL performers likely to be rewarded.


While another WTC final defeat will hurt the team, there is a strong feeling that the Shiv Sunder Das-led selection committee and head coach Rahul Dravid will be looking at new options going into the next WTC cycle, which starts with the series in the Caribbean. The Test series against West Indies will mark the beginning of India’s campaign in the World Test Championship 2023-25.


Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar invited for 100th India vs West Indies Test at Trinidad


The Men in Blue headed to the Caribbean Islands for the first Test series in four years. Coming off a 209-run defeat against Australia in their last outing, Team India would like to make a fresh start in the new edition of the WTC cycle under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. 

Full Schedule

1st Test: July 12–16, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

2nd Test: July 20–24, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican

Live streaming details

Both Test matches will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. The series will be streamed live on DD Sports for Indian fans, but only on Free cable networks. Fans can additionally catch the live action on the Jio Cinema app, website, and Fancode.

