Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India women look to resolve batting issues against NZ

India women look to resolve batting issues against NZ

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

It was clear from the first match, which the hosts won by 59 runs through a fine effort by the bowlers, that India’s batting is not in top shape, and the second one-dayer underscored that reality.

Pic/PTI

India will be hoping to resolve their batting brittleness in their quest to win the third and final women’s ODI and seal the series against New Zealand here on Tuesday.


It was clear from the first match, which the hosts won by 59 runs through a fine effort by the bowlers, that India’s batting is not in top shape, and the second one-dayer underscored that reality.


India’s batting went a notch down on Friday as they were bundled out for 183 while chasing 260. It was a tough target indeed, but not improbable in nature as Indian batters succumbed to spot-on White Ferns bowlers.

It required a record ninth-wicket stand of 70 runs between Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor to add a touch of respectability to India’s run chase.

