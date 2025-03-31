India women to play all-format series in Aus in Feb-March 2026

The three-match ODI series will commence on February 24 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, which will be followed by matches on February 27 and March 1

The Indian women’s cricket team will travel to Australia next year for an all-format tour. The series will commence with the first of three T20Is in Sydney on February 15, which will be followed by matches at the Manuka Oval and Adelaide Oval.

The three-match ODI series will commence on February 24 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, which will be followed by matches on February 27 and March 1. The one-off Test match will be played at the newly-redeveloped WACA Ground in Perth from March 6-9.

