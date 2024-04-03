According to the itinerary shared by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, India will arrive in Bangladesh on April 23 and leave the country on May 10.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article India women to play five T20s v B’desh x 00:00

The Indian women’s cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a five-match T20 International series against the hosts scheduled from April 28 till May 9.

According to the itinerary shared by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, India will arrive in Bangladesh on April 23 and leave the country on May 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first match of the series will be a day-night affair and will be played on April 28, followed by games on April 30 (D/N), May 2, May 6 and May 9 (D/N). All the matches are scheduled to be held in Sylhet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever