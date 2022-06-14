Indian Cricketers Association express "immense gratitude" towards BCCI for pension hike

the BCCI has doubled the pension of former first-class and Test cricketers. Former players who were earning Rs 15,000 will now earn Rs 30,000 and those who earned Rs 37,500 will now earn Rs 60,000. Those who earned Rs 50,000 from now on will get Rs 70,000

Photo/AFP

The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has expressed their "immense gratitude" towards BCCI for increasing the pension of former Test and first-class cricketers along with retired umpires. It was BCCI president Sourav Ganguly along with BCCI's Honorary Secretary Jay Shah who delivered the big announcement yesterday. The news was welcomed with great jubilance in the Indian cricket community.

In terms of specifics, the BCCI has doubled the pension of former first-class and Test cricketers. Former players who were earning Rs 15,000 will now earn Rs 30,000 and those who earned Rs 37,500 will now earn Rs 60,000. Those who earned Rs 50,000 from now on will get Rs 70,000.

Also Read: BCCI hikes pensions for former cricketers, umpires

"The announcement by the BCCI yesterday has been very well received by our members, many of whom have benefitted with this move in these days of rising prices and falling interest income, all of which has become a world-wide phenomenon," ICA stated in a media release.

"I am more than grateful that the BCCI has accepted and put into action this long-standing request from us. I would like to especially thank Mr Jay Shah, the BCCI Honorary Secretary for his efforts," said ICA president Ashok Malhotra.

The decision reflects the valued contribution of the ex-cricketers and umpires who have played a role, no matter how big or small, to take where Indian cricket to where it is today.

(With inputs from PTI)