In the video shared by the BCCI, wearing the new kits Indian squad, featuring captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal and many posed in front of the camera for headshots

Picture Courtesy/BCCI's Twitter account

Listen to this article IND vs WI: India look set for Caribbean challenge as BCCI shares 'headshots' video x 00:00

Ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies, Team India went under a headshot session, and the pictures for the same were shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its social media handles.

India will kick off its ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign with a two-Test series against West Indies, with the first Test from Wednesday in Dominica.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing pictures from the photoshoot for the Test series, BCCI took to Twitter and wrote, "Lights Camera Action A sneak peek of #TeamIndia's headshots session as they get ready for some gripping red-ball cricket."

In the video shared by the BCCI, wearing the new kits Indian squad, featuring captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal and many posed in front of the camera for headshots.

Lights ð¡

Camera ð¸

Action â³



A sneak peek of #TeamIndia's headshots session as they get ready for some gripping red-ball cricket ð#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/YVbbLAE5Ea — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2023

Moving to a new Adidas kit sponsor, the collar trim is a lighter blue than the shirt from two years ago, with the team name colour on the front matching underneath. In traditional form, the players' Test cap number is presented beneath the India logo.

Also Read: IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal to play as an opener in first Test, confirms Rohit Sharma

India's Test squad against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever