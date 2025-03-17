With the number 18 on his back, this will be the 10th season for Virat Kohli while representing RCB. The veteran will not only aim to register the first-ever IPL title for the franchise but will also look to break several records

Virat Kohli (Pic: X/@RCBTweets)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Virat Kohli starts practicing ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's season x 00:00

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli has started hitting the nets ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) upcoming IPL 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCB will kickstart their IPL 2025 season with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22.

Ahead of the tournament, the team organised the RCB Unbox Event to celebrate the franchise's fanbase through official jersey reveals, music performances and a full team practice for the fans.

As a part of this, the team allowed fans to get a brief look into Virat Kohli's net session. The fans witnessed lofted strokes, drives and the energy that made him country's premier batsman over the years.

The first look you can’t resist. 🤌🔥



Full reveal drops today at #RCBUnbox! 👀🎬



🎧: Bhau - The Journey of Life BGM pic.twitter.com/f6KCBsclsf — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2025

Also Read: WPL 2025: "The target was only 150. Should have got it", says Sourav Ganguly after DC's eight-run loss

Notably, Virat Kohli was a part of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winning team recently, emerging as the team's second-highest run-getter and overall fifth, with 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50. His standout knocks included a 100 (not out) against arch-rivals Pakistan while chasing 242 and a 98-ball 84 against Australia in the semifinals during a tough run-chase of 265 runs.

With the number 18 on his back, this will be the 10th season for Virat Kohli while representing the Bengaluru team. The veteran will not only aim to register the first-ever IPL title for the franchise but will also look to break several records.

Virat Kohli is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history. Having featured in 252 games, the right-hander has garnered 8,004 runs. He also has eight centuries and 55 half-centuries to his name.

Last year, he finished the season with the Orange Cap for most runs, with 741 runs at an average of 61.75 at an impressive strike rate of 154.69. He scored a century and five fifties and hit 38 astonishing sixes, silencing his critics with some audacious, unprecedented hitting against spin bowling in the second half of the tournament. His team qualified for playoffs last season after a horror first half where they won just one match out of eight, following it with a remarkable and inspirational turnaround by registering six wins on the trot to make it to the final four.

(With ANI Inputs)