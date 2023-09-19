Breaking News
Indian test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara suspended for one County Championship match

Updated on: 19 September,2023 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

England Lions offspinner Carson was spoken to by umpires during Leicestershire's 499-run fourth-innings chase after seeming to try to trip Ben Cox while the batter was finishing a run at the non-striker's end

Indian test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara suspended for one County Championship match

Cheteshwar Pujara (Pic: AFP)

Indian test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara suspended for one County Championship match
Sussex deducted 12 points from Cheteshwar Pujara due to the infringement of player discipline. He has been suspended for one match of the County Championship.


Pujara received an automatic suspension after the club reached the threshold of four fixed penalties in the same season.


Batter Tom Haines, all-rounder Jack Carson and seam bowler Ari Karvelas were also made unavailable for selection against Derbyshire by head coach Paul Farbrace due to their behaviour in a thrilling match against Leicestershire game.


Also Read: Luke Wright: Roy, a victim of ruthless sport

England Lions offspinner Carson was spoken to by umpires during Leicestershire's 499-run fourth-innings chase after seeming to try to trip Ben Cox while the batter was finishing a run at the non-striker's end. He apologised for "crossing the line in what is deemed acceptable within the spirit of cricket" on the Sussex website.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace also issued apologies for the incident.

"We have made Jack and Tom unavailable for selection for this game at Derbyshire," Farbrace said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Following the umpires and match referee's decision to charge both players with on-field level one and level two offences, we needed to take a stance, and show them we will not condone such behaviours."

"Ultimately it has cost us the availability of Cheteshwar and we have been deducted 12 points."

"We have also decided it is not appropriate for Ari Karvelas to be made available for selection until the investigation that is in place has been concluded," he added.

"This provides other players in our squad with a great opportunity to show they can perform at this level, and more importantly contribute towards the team challenging to win matches in the County Championship.

"It is a great shame that these incidents have tarnished what was a fantastic game against Leicestershire, and all the hard work that has gone into the season. I am disappointed for our fantastic members and supporters and can assure them we will be working hard to make sure we are not in this position again," Farbrace concluded.

(With Agency Inputs)

