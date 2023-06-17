Breaking News
Indian women to tour Bangladesh for while-ball series in July

Updated on: 17 June,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
All games between India and Bangladesh to be day-night affairs

Indian women to tour Bangladesh for while-ball series in July

Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian women’s cricket team will be back on the international circuit through a tour of Bangladesh for the white-ball series in July. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side last played on the international circuit when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.


Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur match-winning knock came without practice!


“Yes, we will be playing a white-ball series against India women’s national cricket team in July and all the matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium,” Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s women’s wing chairman, was quoted as saying in a Cricbuzz report. All games between India and Bangladesh to be day-night affairs.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

