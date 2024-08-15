Breaking News
Updated on: 15 August,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

After 2018-19, 2020-21 triumphs, ex-coach Ravi Shastri backs India to beat Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under

India’s Rohit Sharma bats against Australia during the third Test at Sydney in 2021. Pic/Getty Images

Indians can 'trick Australia, feels Shashtri
India is capable of a hat-trick of Test series triumphs in Australia given the quality of its bowlers and the strong batting lineup that has the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, feels former head coach Ravi Shastri.


India have won the last two Test series in Australia and have held onto the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the Kangaroos claimed a 2-0 series victory on home soil at the beginning of 2015.



“With [Jasprit] Bumrah fit, [Mohammed] Shami fit, you’ve got Mohammed Siraj there. You’ve got the likes of [Ravinchandran] Ashwin and [Ravindra] Jadeja and some very good bench strength as well... One can’t wait for that series to start and [I think] India can do the hat-trick [of series victories in Australia],” Shastri told ICC.

Australia legend Ricky Ponting had recently predicted a 3-1 series win for his country but Shastri said that Indian bowlers can get the job done provided their batters are up to the challenge. 

“It is going to be one heck of a series and India have every chance of making it a hat-trick because they’ve got their bowlers fit and if they can bat well, they can tickle [beat] Australia once again,” said Shastri.

India will play a five-match series Down Under beginning with the Test at Perth in November this year. The Pat Cummins-led Australia are upbeat after they exacted sweet revenge over Rohit Sharma’s side during the World Test Championship final at The Oval last year, and Shastri feels that a hurting home side would be more than keen to re-claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

