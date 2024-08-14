Ben Stokes had returned to full fitness following knee surgery in November 2023, which had previously limited his role to batting only. Since his return, he resumed bowling duties, featuring in the series against India earlier this year and more recently against the West Indies. England recorded a 3-0 series sweep against the West Indies

Ben Stokes. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ECB names stand-in captain, Ben Stokes ruled out for Sri Lanka Test series x 00:00

England's captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out for the remainder of the English summer. The veteran sustained a tear in his left hamstring during The Hundred. Stokes will also not be able to feature in the two-match series against Sri Lanka which will kick start on August 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the absence of Ben Stokes, England has appointed Ollie Pope as their Test captain. So far, no replacement for Stokes has been named by the England Cricket Board (ECB).

Stokes was spotted on crutches after The Hundred game between Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals on Sunday.

England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) statement said that the 33-year-old aimed to regain full fitness in time for England's tour of Pakistan in early October, where they are scheduled to play a three-match Test series.

Also Read: "Shreyas Iyer is eager to play red-ball cricket": MCA chief selector Sanjay Patil

Ben Stokes had returned to full fitness following knee surgery in November 2023, which had previously limited his role to batting only. Since his return, he resumed bowling duties, featuring in the series against India earlier this year and more recently against the West Indies.

England recorded a 3-0 series sweep against the West Indies to move up to 6th place in the World Test Championship standings and will be keen to keep that momentum going against Sri Lanka, as per the ICC.

The England Cricket Board pulled out Chris Woakes of The Hundred keeping in sight his workload ahead of the side's Test series against Sri Lanka. The 35-year-old English player was expected to take part in Birmingham Phoenix's final two group-stage games against Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals at The Hundred. Later, Birmingham Phoenix announced that the pacer won't be available for the rest of the tournament.

England squad for Sri Lanka series: Ollie Pope (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

(With ANI Inputs)